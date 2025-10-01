Powering the Industry’s Future
Thank you for making 2025 the best yet!
New Event Coming this Fall!
The Definitive Event for Tackling the Challenge – and Opportunity – of Powering Data Centers
September 29 - October 1, 2025 | San Antonio, TX
Data Center World POWER brings together the full spectrum of decision-makers and innovators shaping the future of power in the data center landscape. From energy providers and infrastructure leaders to sustainability experts and policy influencers, the Conference explores the strategies and solutions needed to align massive digital growth with resilient, efficient, and sustainable energy infrastructure.
Featuring insightful keynotes, solution-driven panels and elite networking opportunities, Data Center World POWER is designed to spark collaboration and action across the entire data center power value chain.
Brought to you by the team behind the industry's largest and most respected data center event, this is the only forum dedicated solely to the intersection of data centers and power—delivered in a dynamic and highly focused format.
Share Your Expertise and Insight!
Interested in speaking at future events?
Calling All Speakers! Sign up to be added to our list and receive more information when upcoming Calls for Proposals open for submissions for Data Center World and Data Center World POWER.
Data Center World
The Epicenter of Data Center Innovation: The Largest Expo Featuring 400+ Exhibitors
The data center industry faces unprecedented challenges: skyrocketing demand, supply constraints, and a rapidly evolving workforce. But the most critical issue? Power—its sourcing, sustainability, and scalability for an AI-driven future.
Enter Data Center World 2025—the only global industry event where real-world expertise meets cutting-edge research and insight. We'll tackle the industry's most pressing issues: * Next-Gen Power Architectures * Sustainable Energy Solutions * AI-Driven Optimization * Mission-Critical Facilities Management * Emerging Construction Practices * Tools for Building and Operating AI Factories *
With the largest global gathering of 400+ data center solution providers, our Expo offers unparalleled access to the latest technologies and services shaping the industry's future. The pace of innovation in the data center space is staggering. Powering this evolution is the challenge—and the opportunity—of a generation. Attend the one industry event that covers the full spectrum of data center trends that matter most.
Days
+
Conference Sessions
+
Speakers
+
Exhibitors
+
Attendees
Four Days of Game-Changing Insights & Invaluable Connections
Featured Keynote Speakers from NVIDIA, Google, Kairos and Shark Tank
Attend the Data Center Event Designed by and for Data Center Professionals
Whether you are an industry veteran or new to the market, the learning and networking opportunities at Data Center World will give you the skills and insight that put you at the leading edge of the industry.
[network / explore / learn]
Network
Mix and mingle with other leading industry professionals. Data Center World offers more networking opportunities with peer professionals and industry luminaries than any other event of its kind.
Explore
Featuring the largest data center Expo in the world, over 400 solution providers will be on hand to demonstrate products and services you can compare in real time to help you optimize your data center.
Learn
Improve your data center management skills and stay current with educational sessions, including keynotes, panel discussions, case study presentations and exclusive workshops.
Craig Fritts
Director of Operations
U.S. Engineering Construction
Data Center World is a great way to keep up with the latest trends in data center operations, construction, and technology. Attending this conference will give you a clear picture of where the industry is heading and the opportunity to reconnect and network with friends and colleagues around the country!
2025 Conference Tracks
Data Center World delivers expert strategy and insight on the technologies and concepts you need to know to plan, manage, and optimize your data center. Data Center World educational programming focuses on addressing challenges like legacy vs generative AI, cooling technologies, finding alternative energy sources, colocation, and adoption of automation in the data center.
Adam Kotrba
Product Director
Copper Development
Best conference I've ever attended after 30+ years of attending many global conferences and expos! Great organization, presenters, information sharing, and networking. And they feed you well with lots of delicious food and beverages. Can't wait to attend next year!
Data Center World 2025 Conference Highlights
We all know it's essential to keep up with the day-to-day management of the data center. Still, staying informed about what lies over the horizon that might seriously impact your data center's performance is also critical. Stay ahead of the curve, and prepare to manage people, processes, and technologies in new and innovative ways.
- Focusing on the Future - From the Metaverse and Virtual Reality to Liquid Cooling, we'll share ways to apply future technologies to modern use-cases
- Careers, Networking & Development - We will hear from, literally, the future of the data center industry. The 2025 conference program offers new sessions, workshops, keynotes, event experiences, and internship opportunities.
- Speed Networking - Impactful connections are what Data Center World is known for. This lively, interactive experience is the perfect way to expand your professional circle and build new connections.
- Investor Forum - A premier gathering for leaders in the telecom, data center, and digital infrastructure sectors, this event promises unparalleled insights and networking opportunities for investors, private equity leaders, and real estate investors.
- Omdia Analyst Summit - The Summit will tackle the question "Where is AI really headed?" and provide analyst insight into how AI computing will change the data center out to 2030.
- Expanded Expo Hall Hours - So many exhibitors, so little time! You asked for more time to visit with exhibitors and we made this happen. With 400+ solution providers to meet with and learn from, expanded expo hours will enabled you to visit with all of them!
- PowerUp Program - Due to tremendous success, Data Center World brought back the PowerUp Program for a fourth consecutive year. This initiative educates and motivates students currently in technical or electrical fields of study.
- Event Experiences - Data Center World offers a wide range of attendee experiences including networking receptions, recharge lounge, and more.
2024 Attendee
This was my first-time attending Data Center World, and I thought it was an amazing event. It was well organized, there was constant communication, a variety of exhibits and presentations, and the networking was excellent. I will definitely be part of next year's Data Center World.
Expo Hall: Explore 400+ Exhibitors Driving the Industry Forward
Find Solutions for Your Challenges at the World's Largest Data Center Expo
As disruptive technologies such as cloud, edge computing and IoT drive rapid change across all sectors, the data center remains at the core of business infrastructure.
Data Center World's Expo Hall is the only place to find the key data center technology providers displaying their solutions in one location. Network with leading solution providers and uncover all the latest technologies, products and services your company needs.
Omdia Analyst Summit: Where is AI really headed?
Analyst insight into how AI computing will change the data center out to 2030
Popular opinion on AI computing is split between those perceiving the ramping investment as a bubble, and those convinced by the technological advancements, therefore risking underinvestment. In this session, the Omdia analyst team will show data-backed AI adoption and technology development projections.
Exploring key themes on how computing will increasingly be planned at the rack level, with multiple parallel development efforts driving different facility requirement for data center operators. Powering and cooling AI computing will increasingly become application or even end-user-specific. To provide a range of views on this, Omdia will bring in experts from technology innovators for two industry panels.
Real Answers For Today's Data Center Issues
Data Center World isn’t just a conference. It’s an opportunity to get hands-on time with leading solution providers, attend technical labs, and speak with a collective of like-minded and connected individuals who are shaping the future of the data center industry. By attending Data Center World, you’re making an investment in your career as well as an investment in your company’s success.
- Network with the smartest and most innovative people in the data center industry
- Access to the latest data center technologies
- Learn new concepts for managing and expanding your data center that save your company money
- Learn new efficiencies in energy control that both improve the environment and lower costs
- Be among the first in the industry to learn about new product launches
- Learn how to keep costs down as your data center needs and workload expands