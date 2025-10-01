The Definitive Event for Tackling the Challenge – and Opportunity – of Powering Data Centers

September 29 - October 1, 2025 | San Antonio, TX

Data Center World POWER brings together the full spectrum of decision-makers and innovators shaping the future of power in the data center landscape. From energy providers and infrastructure leaders to sustainability experts and policy influencers, the Conference explores the strategies and solutions needed to align massive digital growth with resilient, efficient, and sustainable energy infrastructure.

Featuring insightful keynotes, solution-driven panels and elite networking opportunities, Data Center World POWER is designed to spark collaboration and action across the entire data center power value chain.

Brought to you by the team behind the industry's largest and most respected data center event, this is the only forum dedicated solely to the intersection of data centers and power—delivered in a dynamic and highly focused format.